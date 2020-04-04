COVID-19: 5 more test positive in J&K

Srinagar: Five more persons tested positive for novel coronavirus in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, four of them from Kashmir. Including the fresh cases, the total number of Covid-19 positive patients has reached 75 in J&K.

“Among the five new positive coronavirus cases, one is from Jammu district and two each are from Srinagar and Baramulla districts,” said a doctor.

He said that preliminary findings suggest that four of the fresh cases were close contacts of previously positive patients while a patient from Chattabal area of Srinagar has a travel history.

Dr Salim Khan, Nodal Officer for Coronavirus at GMC Srinagar, said that the resident of Chattabal is currently admitted at Chest Diseases Hospital and he had arrived in Srinagar from New Delhi some days ago.

“He was referred from SMHS Hospital’s respiratory clinic after doctors there suspected him of having symptoms of Covid-19. His samples were sent for testing immediately and the tests came positive today. He is doing fine without any complication so far,” Dr Khan said about the patient from Chattabal.

The other three positive patients from Kashmir had contracted the virus from already positive patients, Dr Khan said.

Medical Superintendant of SKIMS Soura, Dr Farooq A Jan, said that three persons were detected positive for Covid-19 in the hospital on Friday.

“The three Covid-19 cases reported at SKIMS today belong to Eidgah, Srinagar and north Kashmir’s Uri. All three had come in contact with previously detected Covid-19 patients,” Dr Jan said.

He added that one among the new patients is an elderly while other two are in the age group of 25 to 35 years.