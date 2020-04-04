Another one tests negative for COVID-19 at CD Hospital

Srinagar : Another COVID-19 patient at CD Hospital Srinagar has tested negative for the disease making him the 6th to recover on Saturday so far.

Hospital HOD, Dr Naveed Nazeer, who tweeted about the development informed that a total of 7 patients had recovered from the disease.

Earlier, he said that more samples will be taken to cross check and the patients will be discharged once they complete the mandatory quarantine period.

