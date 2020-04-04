Amendments to J&K domicile rules ‘cosmetic’, says NC

Srinagar : Jammu and Kashmir National Conference on Saturday termed the amendments to J&K domicile law “another example of central governments toying around with J&K and its people, and a move bereft of any guarantee against demographic changes here”.

Party spokesperson, Imran Nabi Dar termed the amendments “cosmetic in nature” saying the government of India had “just changed the route for non-state subjects, while the destination is still open”.

“Instead of directly applying for the job, the non-state subjects will first be doled out a domicile certificate and then the job,” he said adding that the provision of keeping domicile for anyone staying in J&K for 7 years and above has already accommodated lakhs of non-state subjects here.

“There is not an iota of doubt that domicile law will change the demography of J&K and will essentially rob the rights of locals to jobs here,” he said.

He said the silence of government of India over land rights in J&K was “suspicious”.

Dar said that the domicile law was mute on the protection of land rights as there is nothing in the notification that offers protection to original subjects of J&K.

“Will J&K need to do another round of ‘begging’ before New Delhi does a ‘favour’ of speaking out on this concern?” he asked.

The NC spokesperson said that democratic rights of people inJammu and Kashmir were “in abeyance and New Delhi has no excuse to continue its highhandedness”.

Dar also demanded “restoration of democratic process”saying people of J&K had a right to decide for themselves.

“How long will New Delhi trample upon this fundamental right to democracy?” he asked.

As per Dar, it was ” long due that people be allowed to chose their own government, a government that will represent their voice”.

“It is imperative that J&K has the same legislative set up that it had prior to Aug 05. Else it is but a glorified municipality meant to muzzle the true representative voices.”

He said it was “humiliating that we have to wait for central government orders for everything to do with our lives”.