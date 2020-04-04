5 COVID-19 patients at CD Hospital test negative

Srinagar : Amid a rise in the number of COVID-19 cases in Kashmir, five of the patients admitted at Srinagar’s CD Hospital have tested negative for the disease.
Hospital HOD, Dr Naveed Nazeer, who tweeted about the development said that more samples will be taken to cross check and the patients will be discharged once they complete the mandstory quarantine period.
