42 persons arrested for violating lockdown in Kashmir

Srinagar: Forty-two persons were arrested by police including five shopkeepers in Srinagar, Ganderbal and Handwara for violating lockdown on Friday. In a statement, police said, “In the jurisdiction of PS Rajbagh, Police have arrested 10 persons at Kursu Rajbagh for violating government orders. Accordingly, case FIR No 27/2020 under relevant sections of law has been registered in Police Station Rajbagh and investigation has been initiated.” It reads, “In the jurisdiction of PS Sadder, Police have arrested 5 shopkeepers for violating lockdown.

Accordingly, cases vide FIR numbers 55/2020, 56/2020, 57/2020, 58/2020 and 59/2020 under relevant sections of law have been registered in Police Station Sadder and further investigation has been initiated.” “Ganderbal Police have arrested 3 persons for violating lockdown. In this regard a case FIR No 64/2020 under relevant sections of law stands registered in Police Station Ganderbal,” it added.

In Handwara, 24 persons were arrested and vehicles seized for defying government orders. “In the jurisdiction of Police Station Handwara, Police have booked 4 persons who were found violating the orders imposed by District Magistrate U/s 144 CrPC. Case FIR No. 103/2020 under relevant sections of law has been registered in Police Station Handwara and further investigation into the case has been initiated,” the statement said. In the jurisdiction of Police Station Qalamabad, it reads, 8 Persons have been arrested and a vehicle has also been seized by the police for defying the governmnet orders.

Accordingly, Case FIR No. 20/2020 under relevant sections of law has been registered in Police Station Qalambad. “In the jurisdiction of Police Station Vilgam, Police have arrested 12 persons and 01 Vehicle was also seized for violating the orders imposed U/s 144 CrPC. Case FIR NO. 21/2020 under relevant sections of law has been registered at Police Station Vilgam and investigation has initiated,” it added. Police said that they are once again requesting the general public to follow the restrictions imposed by the government in order to prevent the spread of Covid-19 and those who are violating the restrictions will be dealt strictly.