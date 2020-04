Srinagar : In the biggest single day jump so far, 14 more persons in Kashmir were detected of COVID-19 on Saturday taking the J&K tally to 92.

Earlier in the day, 3 cases were detected in Jammu’s Udhampur district.

An official handout said that 86 of the cases were active cases while 3 patients have recovered and 2 have died of the disease so far.

