Third civilian killed in 24 hours in south Kashmir

Anantnag: A 28-year-old civilian was shot at and killed by unidentified gunmen late Thursday evening here in Anantnag district of south Kashmir.

The slain has been identified as Mohammad Saleem Dar, son of Muhammad Abdullah a resident of Fatehpora Larkipora in main town Anantnag.

A senior police official while confirming the incident told Kashmir Reader that the slain was fired at near his house in Fatehpora by armed militants.

“He was immediately rushed to the nearby Government Medical College Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead,” the police official said, adding that a case has een registered and investigation taken up.

Meanwhile, he said that the area has been cordoned off and searches were being carried out to try and nab the attackers.

A health official told Kashmir Reader that Dar had multiple bullet wounds and was dead by the time he reached the hospital. “He was declared brought dead here,”

Dar has become the fifth civilian to have fallen to the bullets of unidentified gunmen since March 21, here in Anantnag and Kulgam districts of South Kashmir.

Four of the slain have been killed in different parts of Kulgam district, including two on Wednesday evening in D H Pora area of the district.

A police spokeperson said a case in this regard under relevant sections of law has been filed. ”Investigation is in progress and officers continue to work to establish the full circumstances of this terror crime. Area has been cordoned and search in the area is going on,” it added.