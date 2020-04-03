Sagar’s son files plea in J&K High Court to challenge father’s detention

Srinagar: Amid the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic, son of senior National Conference leader on Friday filed a plea challenging father’s detention.

The NC general secretary and former minister is under detention since August 5 last year when the government of India abrogated Article 370. While many politicians were released, he was booked under Public Safety Act along with few others.

Sagar’s son, Salman Sagar tweeted this afternoon that the the High Court has issued notice to the government.

The court, he said, has fixed the next hearing on April 16.

Twitter handle of JK NC said that the the plea challenging Sagar’s detention was filed by Sagar’s elder son Ishfaq Sagar.

