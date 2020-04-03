Light up lamps on Sunday night to display collective strength to defeat coronavirus: Modi

By on No Comment

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday urged people to switch off lights of their homes at 9 pm for nine minutes on April 5 and light up lamps, candles, mobile flashlights to display the nation’s collective spirit to defeat coronavirus.

In a video message, the prime minister said people should maintain social distancing and not form groups while lighting up lamps. He said the people should stay indoors.

He also said that people displayed unprecedented discipline and sense of service during the nationwide coronavirus lockdown that started on March 24 for a period of 21 days.

Light up lamps on Sunday night to display collective strength to defeat coronavirus: Modi added by on
View all posts by Press Trust of India →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.