Kulgam civilians killed by unidentified gunmen laid to rest

Anantnag: At around 10:30 PM Wednesday night, unidentified gunmen dragged out two civilians from their homes and shot them in the open, killing both on the spot. The slain were identified as Ghulam Hassan Wagay, a former Forest department employee, and Sirajjudin Khatana, a young labourer.

Both were residents of Nadimarg village in DH Pora area of Kulgam district. Following medico-legal formalities, their bodies were handed over to their families and were buried Thursday morning after a humble gathering attended the funeral prayers.

“We have registered a case in this regard and investigation has been taken up,” a senior police official told Kashmir Reader, adding that prima facie there has been no lead about their involvement in any political activity or something else that could have made them a target.

He said that the police were looking into the matter and the case will be investigated thoroughly.

There has been an uptick in civilian killings in this south Kashmir district in the past two weeks. As many as four civilians have been killed by unidentified gunmen and there has been no clue on what led to these killings.

On March 21, unidentified gunmen shot at and injured a youth named Waseem Ahmad in Turigam village of Yaripora in Kulgam district. Waseem battled for life for several days before succumbing to his injuries at Srinagar’s SKIMS.

A week later, on March 27, another civilian, named Mehraj-ud-din Bhat, was shot at and injured in Redwini area of Kulgam district right outside his home. He succumbed soon after at Government Medical College hospital in Anantnag.

The police official that Kashmir Reader talked to said that it was being investigated whether these killings are linked to each other or not.

“Every possible angle is being looked into and we are hopeful that the cases will be solved soon. It will also be established whether these killings are somehow linked to each other or not,” the police official said.