Harrowing video shows people skinning dead leopard in south Kashmir 

Anantnag: A gruesome video shot in south Kashmir’s Kulgam, showing people skinning a dead leopard, has surfaced on social media.

Several people, including women, can be seen gathered around the dead leopard while two of them skin the animal in the one-minute 53-second video. The exact location of the site could not be confirmed but captions in the video suggest that it has been shot somewhere in Noorabad area of Kulgam district.

Superintendent of Police Kulgam Gurinder Singh told Kashmir Reader that cognizance has been taken of the matter. “We will be releasing a press note regarding it later in the day. The matter is being investigated,” he said.

It remains unclear whether the animal was killed by the people or died a natural death. Local sources, however, said that the animal was killed by the people and later skinned.

“We are still investigating the matter and it will come to fore soon whether the leopard was killed or it died a natural death,” an official of the wildlife department said.

This is not the first time that a video from Kashmir depicting cruelty against animals has surfaced on social media. Few years ago another such video had surfaced on the internet where a bear could be seen trapped in a tree while people set the tree on fire.

That video was also from south Kashmir.

Amid the Covid-19 lockdown, several incidents of wild animals venturing into residential areas have been reported from across the world. Here in Kashmir a leopard was recently captured by the wildlife department in Pulwama district after it ventured into a residential area.