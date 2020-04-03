Govt sends Rs 500 to her Jan Dhan account, she donates it to PM-CARES fund

Srinagar: A 25-year-old girl, daughter of a daily wager, in Jammu has donated half of her savings of Rs 2,050, along with the Rs 500 sent to her Jan Dhan account, to the PM-CARES fund for fighting Covid-19 pandemic.

Taruna Sanotra, a resident of Gangyal in Jammu, also donated the first installment of Rs 500 which a bank deposited in her Jan Dhan account on Friday as part of the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package to help poor girls during the lockdown.

“Thanks for sending Rs 500 in my Jan Dhan account. I’m reciprocating with my small token of Rs 1,050 with a request and hope that same shall be utilised for service of mankind suffering due to the prevailing COVID19 without any political/religious discrimination,” she wrote in her note to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Twitter.

“People are going through distress. Many will be left without work and food. I just wanted to do my little contribution,” she told Kashmir Reader.

Daughter of a daily wager, Taruna said that people must stand and stay together during the medical emergency.

“My contribution may be little but I wanted to convey to everyone that we must think of humanity, not individual communities,” she said.