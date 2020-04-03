COVID-19 School Edu Dept to set up district, divisional level committees to assist admin

Srinagar : The School Education Department has ordered constitition of district and divisional level Monitoring and Coordination committees in Jammu and Kashmir to assist the administration in COVID-19 management.

Principal Secretary School Education Department, Asgar Hassan Samoon tweeted on Thursday that the district level Committees will be set up by the concerned Chief Education Officers with each committee to have a Programme Coordinator, 2 data entry operators and 100 teacher volunteers.

Samoon said that the divisional level committees will be set up by the respective directors of School Education in Kashmir and Jammu.

The district level committees, he said will assist the respective administrations in managing the COVID-19 pandemic, which has so far infected 70 J&K residents besides killing two of them.

