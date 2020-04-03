COVID-19 pandemic: J&K Police making ‘good quality’ protective gear for its personnel

Srinagar : Amid COVID-19 pandemic, J&K Police on Friday said it was in the process of making “good quality” masks and Personal Protection gowns for its personnel .

A statement issued in this regard said that the protective gear made by Police Welfare Centre Jammu would be distributed among the personnel deployed on Quarantine Centres in the first instance.

Other Police Welfare Centres too working 24×7 for this purpose, will be provided the the protective gear.

