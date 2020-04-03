COVID-19 pandemic District admin Srinagar to home deliver groceries

Srinagar : In view of the prevailing COVID-19 lockdown, which has forced people indoors, authorities in Srinagar have identified 23 departmental stores across the district, which will home deliver groceries to the residents.

“How about getting groceries Home delivered while we can’t go out? Yes we have identified 23 departmental stores in different Srinagar areas that residents can ringto place their orders And get them home delivered, ” District Administration Srinagar tweeted Friday.

The order, which has annexed the contact numbers of the store owners, has been issued under Disaster Management Act, 2005, the Twitter handle said.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print