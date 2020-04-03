COVID-19: 49 samples test negative in Ladakh

Srinagar : Much to the relief of the administration as well as the people, all 49 COVID-19 suspects in Ladakh have tested negative, an official said on Friday.

Commissioner Secretary Health, Ladakh., Rigzin Samphel tweeted that 27 residents from Leh and 22 from Kargil had been tested for COVID-19. And all the samples have come negative, he informed.

