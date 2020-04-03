Bukhari to seek audience with PM, HM on domicile law

Srinagar: Jammu Kashmir Apni Party (JKAP) has decided that its president Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari would call on Prime Minster Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah in connection with the government order defining domicile law in Jammu and Kashmir.

“The new unsatisfactory domicile law is not in sync with the aspirations of people of Jammu and Kashmir,” a statement said.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print