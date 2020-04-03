Altaf Bukhari meets Amit Shah   

Srinagar: J&K Apni Party president Syed Altaf Bukhari on Friday met Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on Friday to apprise him of “shortcomings” in the new domicile policy for J&K that the Union Home Ministry announced on March 31.

It was learnt from sources that Bukhari “raised many issues including the reservation of jobs for J&K residents.”

“Both gazetted and non-gazetted posts at state, division and district levels should be reserved for residents of J&K,” a party leader quoted him as having conveyed to Shah.

Bukhari came under sharp criticism from political parties in J&K after the new domicile policy was announced. Last month he had said that the Prime Minister as well as the Home Minister had assured him that no demographic change will be allowed in J&K.

“Either the policy should be put in abeyance or an addendum should be issued,” Bukhari told Shah, according to the party leader who was privy to the meeting.

Bukhari floated his own political party last month and many have dubbed it as a B team of the BJP. He has denied such charges.

After the new domicile policy was notified, Bukhari opposed it.