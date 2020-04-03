All COVID-19 cases at CD Hospital doing well, says HOD

Srinagar : All COVID-19 cases admitted at Srinagar’s CD Hospital are doing well and will be discharged after completing the mandatory quarantine, it has been learnt.

Hospital HOD, Dr Naveed Nazir Shah tweeted on Friday that six more samples of the positives had been taken and were awaiting results.

Two patients have been discharged and have been put under quarantine in their respective districts, Dr Shah said.

