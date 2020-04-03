8 more positive cases in J&K, tally mounts to 70

Srinagar: Eight more persons have tested positive for novel Coronavirus in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, taking the total number positive cases to 70 across the region.

According to officials, five persons tested positive in Jammu while three belong to Kashmir Valley.

“The two among the latest positive cases are the residents of north Kashmir, one from Budgam district while the remaining five are from Jammu “, they said.

“All three COVID-19 cases reported in Kashmir today have detected positive at SKIMS Soura while the remaining five test reports were received from Government Medical College, Jammu in the evening, “said an administrator

Medical Superintendent SKIMS Hospital Soura, Dr Farooq A Jan said two of the cases had been admitted to the hospital some days ago after coming in contact with positive patients.

“Other Covid-19 positive patient is presently admitted at GMC Baramulla. We have informed the concerned officials there after his sample tested positive,” he said.

“At least 15 coronavirus patients are presently undergoing treatment in the isolation ward of SKIMS while 5 new suspects were admitted today and their samples were sent for testing,” he said.

Dr Jan said all Covid-19 patients are doing fine including the Nishat youth, who was tested positive on Wednesday and was in critical condition.

“He has shown improvement since Wednesday,” he said.

Principal GMC Jammu, Dr Sunanda Raina told Kashmir Reader that five persons were detected positive for Covid-19 in an associated hospital on Thursday. However, she didn’t reveal any further details about them.

Earlier, the government released a media bulletin about Coronavirus saying that three persons have so far recovered including the first patient admitted to the Chest Diseases Hospital.

It said that number of samples which have tested negative for novel Coronavirus are 1010 among the total 1084 samples tested so far.