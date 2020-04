Srinagar : Authorities in Ladakh on Thursday said that one more person has been tested positive for COVID-19 taking the total cases to 14.

Deputy Commissioner Kargil, Baseer Choudhry tweeted that the latest case has been detected in Kargil.

The fresh COVID-19 case comes after almost two weeks since a person was detected of the disease on March 21.

