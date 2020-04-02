Denied passage at Jawahar Tunnel, 3 labourers die trying to reach home in Banihal

KALEEM GEELANI

SRINAGAR: The lockdown on public movement turned fatal as three labourers slipped to death while trying to reach Banihal through the Pir Panchal highlhands of Kapran in Verinag on Tuesday night, after they were not allowed to go to Banihal through the Jawahar Tunnel.

The bodies of the trio, along with a fellow injured labourer, were found on Wednesday in Bindu area of Pir Panchal range, after a search operation was launched by local police following a missing report filed by their family members.

The deceased were part of a group of seven labourers heading back to their homes from Kashmir. They were denied entry at Jawahal Tunnel to go towards Banihal. To bypass the restrictions, they took the mountainous route through Kapran village of Verinag that leads to Banihal, said officials.

When only three among the group of seven labourers reached home, it alerted the family members of the missing labourers and they informed the police. Soon, a search operation was launched by police along with army and volunteers on Wednesday morning, in which three dead bodies were recovered, officials said.

The deceased have been identified as Ghulam Mohiuddin, 35, son of Abdul Rehman Draboo; Zubair Ahmad, 25, son of Mohammad Shafi Draboo; Reyaz Ahmad, 22, son of Abdul Majeed Draboo; all residents of Hinjihal, Dooligam, in Banihal tehsil of Ramban district.

The injured labourer has been identified as Parvaiz Ahmad, 18. He has been admitted to sub-district hospital and his condition is said to be stable.

After post-mortem, the bodies were handed over to the families for final rituals, the officials said.

Station House Officer Aabid Bukhari told Kashmir Reader about the incident, “We received a missing report on Tuesday evening and later in the morning on Wednesday, we swung into action. We recovered three dead bodies on the hilly mountains of Pir Panchal range along with one injured. We have performed post-mortem of the bodies and handed them over to their families.”