Covid-19 patients now ‘feel at home’ at CD Hospital

SRINAGAR: Two days ago, Covid-19 positive patients at Chest Diseases (CD) Hospital in Srinagar were up in arms against the hospital authorities for lack of basic facilities such as washrooms and proper food. But the grievances were swiftly addressed, drawing appreciation from patients.

Mudasir, a Covid-19 positive patient who was full of complaints against the authorities for lack of facilities at the hospital, told Kashmir Reader the he feels at home now. “I had voluntarily reported myself at the hospital after I recalled that I had come in contact with a positive patient. On my arrival I was disappointed about everything. I wanted to go home, but now I feel home here,” he said. Another patient, had accused the hospital staff of being negligent after there was confusion about his test results at the hospital. He had alleged that he was moved from one ward to another without following medical procedure.

A patient had also fled from the hospital earlier due to the unhygienic conditions. Videos of the hospital also went viral on social media platforms, getting bad press for the authorities. A doctor had earlier said that the demands of patients were genuine and should be met at the earliest.

Dr Naveed, head of department Chest Medicine department Government Medical College Srinagar, told Kashmir Reader that things have now been put in place.

“We have not done anything new, only put in place what was needed,” he said.

The hospital is one of the two main facilities for the testing and treatment of Covid-19 in Kashmir. Patients were initially kept together but have now been properly segregated. At present, only positive patients are admitted to the hospital.

More than 60 patients have tested positive in Jammu and Kashmir since the first Covid-19 case was reported on March 18.