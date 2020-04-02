COVID-19 patient at CD Hospital Srinagar tests negative second time

Srinagar: Second sample of the patient, who was one of the first COVID-19 patients to be admitted to CD Hospital, Srinagar, has also tested negative.

The HOD of the chest medicine department GMC Srinagar Dr Naveed Nazir Shah tweeted the information on Thursday evening.

He had informed about the patient testing negative for COVID-19 earlier in the day.

However, he had said that a second sample will be taken to cross check.

It’s expected that the patient might be discharged from the hospital anytime soon.

The patient had tested positive for COVID-19 around two weeks ago as per hospital sources.

