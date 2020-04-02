COVID-19 J&K Police set up helpline numbers for senior citizens

Srinagar : Amid a rise in the number of COVID-19 cases in Kashmir and the prevailing lockdown, the Jammu and Kashmir Police has set up helpline numbers in respective districts to facilitate senior citizens.

The press statements issued in this regard by the respective police officers in the districts said that the helpline numbers would help in providing essentials including medicines to the elderly, who are being said to be more vulnerable to COVID-19 disease than younger population groups.

Police have said that the helpline numbers will also facilitate free medical check-ups and even transportation to the elderly to nearest health centres amid the prevailing lockdown.

One such statement issued by Baramulla police reads that the senior citizens can call on the helpline numbers for “any kind of help so that they are not forced by the circumstances to move out of their houses in search of essentials or medicine”.

It acknowledged that a “fair number of senior citizens must be facing difficulties in meeting out their basic needs” due to the prevailing lockdown.

The senior citizens in the north Kashmir district have been asked to contact the following phone numbers for help: 9596767704, 9596767717, 9596767768 and 9419013834besides the landline number 01952237830.

Those in Bandipora district have been asked to contact on phone numbers 9596767430 and 01957225278.

The helpline numbers for Ganderbal for Kishtwar are 9622571163 and 9906154100 respectively.

