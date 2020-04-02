Boutique in Tral volunteers to make masks, gowns for medical workers

Srinagar: Amid reports of dearth of protective gear for healthcare workers and doctors dealing with coronavirus cases, many volunteers have started making masks as well as gowns for them.

Aafu Reashi, 25, along with her sister and 20 workers from Batagung area of Tral in south Kashmir has taken an initiative to make protective garments for doctors.

“We run a boutique, Fashion Shades. When this COVID 19 hit the valley, a trust named Sunni Memorial Trust approached us for making masks. First we stitched many masks and now we have started making aprons and gowns,” Aafu said.

She said that the trust provides the raw material and she along with other workers ready the masks and gowns under the supervision of Additional Deputy Commissioner Tral.

“Our workers refused to take wages for this work. They say it is time of crisis and they are only doing their humanitarian duty,” Aafu said.

“We are very thankful to all the doctors, nurses, paramedics and sanitation workers for serving our society. Their lives are at risk and we thought that by providing them protective masks and gowns we could help protect their lives from this deadly disease,” she further added.

“The gown has a hood and covers the entire body including the feet. We stitch it in such a way that it is easy for medicos to put on and get out of. We have made it with polythene,” Aafu informed.

She said 60 gowns have been stitched so far, “Everyone has a duty to combat the spread of this deadly virus. We work day and night to make these gowns,” she added.