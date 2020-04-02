Alternate route opened for stranded vehicles on Srinagar-Jammu highway 

SRINAGAR: Traffic movement on the Srinagar-Jammu highway resumed on Thursday after six days by opening alternate route to clear stranded vehicles.

Traffic on the mountainous highway was suspended on March 27 because of some damages due to landslides. Amid the corona lockdown, the government has suspended vehicular movement except for vehicles carrying essential commodities.

Superintendent of Traffic Police (Rural) Kashmir, Manzoor Ahmad Mir told the Kashmir Reader that essential commodities vehicles stranded on the Srinagar-Jammu highway from last few days were allowed to ply today.

“The road was damaged and alternative route has been opened for one-way traffic on the highway,” he said.

Meanwhile, Srinagar Meteorological Centre said the the weather will remain mainly dry for next three days across Kashmir Valley.

Deputy Director of Meteorological Centre Rambagh, Mukhtar Ahmad told Kashmir Reader that the weather remain mainly dry from 2nd April 2 to April 5.

“There will be also improvement in the day and night temperatures from today,” he added.

Srinagar’s temperature today was recorded at 15.8 degree celsius while night temperature was 4.2 degree celsius.