‘9000 people receive online consultation on DAK mobile app’ 



Srinagar: Nine thousand people have got free online consultation by doctors through “DAK-HELPDESK”, a mobile application launched by Doctors Association Kashmir (DAK) in last four days.

DAK General Secretary and over incharge of the mobile application, Dr Owais H Dar while confirming it said that 200 doctors are providing free online consultations to people either through WhatsApp or telephonically.

According to him, another feature is being included in the APP through which people can inform the authorities about people residing in their areas who have recent travel history from foreign countries or outside J&K and about contacts of COVID-19 positive patients. “This feature will help in tracking them efficiently and will supplement the government efforts. Timings of maximum doctors who are available have been predominantly set between 9 am to 4 am and a a few are also available as late as upto 8 pm,” he added.

“DAK-HELPDESK” was launched in view of huge campaign going for “stay at home, stay safe” and to “break the chain” of transmission of Covid-19.

DAK president Dr Suhail Naik, meanwhile, has thanked all doctors who are rendering their free online services amid their busy schedule. He appealed his counterparts to also come and join this noble cause in such testing times. “Any Doctor who wishes to be empanelled to this Mobile APP may contact our members for the same,” he added.

The doctors body also thanked Engineer Mr Irfan Ali who designed the mobile application free of cost.

“We are ready to cooperate with Health and Medical Education department in whatsoever way the department may ask us so that the benefit of online consultations may reach to much more people who need it in these hard times,” Dr Naik added.