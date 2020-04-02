‘9000 people receive online consultation on DAK mobile app’ 

Srinagar: Nine thousand people have got free online consultation by doctors through “DAK-HELPDESK”, a mobile application launched by Doctors Association Kashmir (DAK) in last four days.
“DAK-HELPDESK” was launched in view of huge campaign going for “stay at home, stay safe” and to “break the chain” of transmission of Covid-19.
DAK president Dr Suhail Naik, meanwhile, has thanked all doctors who are rendering their free online services amid their busy schedule. He appealed his counterparts to also come and join this noble cause in such testing times. “Any Doctor who wishes to be empanelled to this Mobile APP may contact our members for the same,” he added.
The doctors body also thanked Engineer Mr Irfan Ali who designed the mobile application free of cost.
“We are ready to cooperate with Health and Medical Education department in whatsoever way the department may ask us so that the benefit of online consultations may reach to much more people who need it in these hard times,” Dr Naik added.