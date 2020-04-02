236 more walk home after completing quarantine period in Srinagar

SRINAGAR: Two hundred and thirty-six more persons who were shifted into administrative quarantine upon their return to Srinagar two weeks ago were discharged Wednesday after successfully completing their 14-day quarantine period.

All these persons shifted into well-equipped hotels and government accommodations had returned from different overseas countries with most of them having returned from Bangladesh, an official spokesperson said.

These persons belonging to different districts of Kashmir were sent to their district headquarters in SRTC buses by the Srinagar administration. Srinagar residents in the group were all ferried home or entrusted to their families, it said.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Srinagar M Haneef Balkhi who has been designated as overall in-charge of quarantine facilities established in the district oversaw their discharge and their transportation. Other supervising officers including SDMs East and West Sandeep Singh Bali and Hamida Akhter were also present on the occasion.

“The group was under thorough medical supervision throughout their quarantine period and were discharged after clearance from doctors.

“It is notable that there are around 1900 persons who have been put under administrative quarantine in Srinagar after their return mostly from overseas countries,” it said.

While another group of around 370 persons will complete their quarantine and will be released today, all the overseas-return persons in administrative quarantine in the district will complete their quarantine period by the end of this week and will be sent home as they complete it, it added.

“Shifting of overseas-return persons into quarantine facilities was part of Srinagar administration’s elaborate preventive measures put in place to contain spread of the COVID-19 disease after March 18 when the first positive case was reported in the district,” the handout said.