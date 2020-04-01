Trucks carrying essentials to be cleared within 30 minutes of reporting at Lakhanpur: Govt

JAMMU: The government has set up a 24×7 Control Room at Lakhanpur for hassle free movement of trucks carrying essential supplies to Jammu and Kashmir.

The centre at Lakhanpur will ensure that the waiting time of truck is minimised and trucks are cleared within 30 half an hour of reporting, said a government spokesperson.

It said that control room can be contacted for any issue related to movement of trucks stuck anywhere including the neighbouring Punjab. The control room can be contacted on phone numbers: 01922- 285329, 01922- 285330 and email [email protected]

A dedicated team led by senior officers at Lakhanpur will ensure medical screening of all the drivers and cleaners and provide them point to point pass for hassle free movement of trucks within Jammu and Kashmir.

“The officers who have been detailed at Lakhanpur include Arun Manhas (Phone number 9419182589) and Arvind Karwani(Phone number 9906066666),” it added.

The officers have been entrusted with the duty to supervise the control room round the clock.

