Ready to fight war but with proper gear: Doctors stage protest in Bemina

Srinagar: Doctors at SKIMS hospital Beimina on Tuesday staged a protest saying they were not being provided personal protective equipment (PPE), which includes clothing, helmets, goggles, or other garments or equipment designed to protect the wearer’s body from injury or infection.

Reports reaching GNS said that scores of doctors and medical staff posted at SKIMS Bemina assembled outside the OPD section of the hospital and alleged they were not given the proper tools to “fight against the war.”

“We have been born by Almighty to serve people. We are ready to fight the war (against COVID-19) but we should be provided all the tools,” a lady doctor said at the protest.

A doctor said they were trying their best to safeguard the community, but at the same time “we are putting our family at risk. The government should think about us also.”

