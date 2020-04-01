Omar questions J&K domicile law

Srinagar : Former J&K Chief Minister, Omar Abdullah Wednesday questioned the “suspect timing” of the government of India’s new domicile law for J&K amid the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic.

“Talk about suspect timing. At a time when all our efforts and attention should be focused on the COVID-19 outbreak, the government slips in a new domicile law for J&K,” Omar wrote on twitter.

“Insult is heaped on injury when we see the law offers none of the protections that had been promised,” he added.

In another tweet, he wrote “You cn imagine how hollow the domicile law is from the fact that even the new party created with Delhi’s blessings, whose leaders were lobbying in Delhifor this law, have been forced to criticise the #JKdimicilelaw (sic),” referring to Apni Party Chief, Altaf Bukhari’s sttaemmet calling the new domicile law “ill timed” and “unacceptable”.

