Lal Bazar, Eidgah among 20 areas declared red zones

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir government on Tuesday declared twenty villages in Kashmir as red zones in a bid to prevent further transmission of COVID-19.

The villages include Parray Mohala Hajin, Chandergeer Hajin, Batagund Hajin in Bandipora district, Gudoora, Chandgam, Pinglena, Parigam, Abhama,Sangerwani and Khaigam in Pulwama district, Waskura in Ganderbal, Sedew and Ramnagri in Shopian, Mehjoor Nagar, Natipora, Lal Bazar, Eidgah and Shalteng in Srinagar and Chadoora in Central Kashmir’s Budgam district.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print