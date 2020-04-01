Kashmir newspaper distributors to suspend circulation of dailies from today

SRINAGAR: A body of newspaper distributors on Tuesday said that they will not circulate newspapers from Wednesday after the demand dwindled due to fear of newspapers being the carriers of the COVID-19 virus.

A member who attended the meeting told Kashmir Reader that of 187 news agencies only 10 were taking the papers, while at the same time people had refused to take the papers.

“So we won’t distribute newspapers from Wednesday. The demand of papers had reduced to less than 5 percent. What is the point,” he added.

Kashmir valley has witnessed an exponential rise in the number of COVID-19 positive cases thus dissuading people from buying newspapers due to fears of contracting the disease.

It has in turn begun to disrupt the print runs, and affect the livelihood of circulation and distribution staff in the valley.

Most of the newspapers have reduced their circulation, while many of them have decided not to print their newspapers as people have told hawkers not to deliver the papers to their home.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print