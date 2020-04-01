GoI defines domicile for J&K

Srinagar: After abrogation of Article 370, which gave special status to the residents of the erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir state, the government of India has now spelled out the rules for domicile rights in J&K.

An official gazette issued in this regard said that a person who has resided in Jammu and Kashmir for a period of 15 years or has studied for a period of seven years and appeared in Class 10th and 12th examination in a school within the region shall be deemed to be the domicile of Jammu and Kashmir.

It has also included the children of the central government officials, who have served in Jammu and Kashmir for a period of ten years.

