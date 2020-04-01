Father-son from Bemina, 10-yr-old from Eidgah among 6 new cases in Kashmir

Srinagar: Six more persons tested positive for Covid-19 in Kashmir on Tuesday, all of them contacts of previously detected cases. Among them are a 10-year-old boy from Eidgah area and a father-son duo from Bemina area of Srinagar. The total number of Covid-19 positive cases has now reached 55 in Jammu and Kashmir.

According to officials, all the six new Covid-19 positive cases are the result of “local transmission” as they had come in contact with the already detected positive patients who had brought the infection into J&K after returning from other states and countries.

Some of them are acquaintances of those who attended a religious congregation of Tableegh-i-Jamaat some weeks ago.

“Two among the latest cases hail from Bandipora district, one from Soibugh Budgam, and three from different localities of Srinagar district,” said a senior doctor.

He said all of them, including a 10-year-old boy from Eidgah, who was detected positive at SKIMS Soura today, are the result of local transmission.

The minor boy had recently met a Covid-19 positive patient belonging to the Tableegh-i-Jamaat, the doctor said.

An official at Government Medical College (GMC) Srinagar said a father-son duo from Bemina area of Srinagar had tested positive today.

Both father and son were part of a Tableegh-i-Jamaat group and probably contracted the infection from one of their family members who had recently come from New Delhi after attending a religious congregation, the official said.

Their relative is currently admitted in the isolation ward of Chest Diseases Hospital and had tested positive for the virus last week, the official said.

Dr Salim Khan, Nodal Officer for Coronavirus at GMC Srinagar, said the two members of the same family are currently admitted at JLNM Hospital while their relative, who had a recent travel history to New Delhi, is undergoing treatment at Chest Diseases Hospital.

“He is doing well and probably will need many days of isolation till he is tested negative of the virus,” Khan said of the relative.

Government spokesman Rohit Kansal confirmed by a tweet that 6 new positive cases were confirmed in Kashmir division. “All contacts of previous positive cases,” he wrote on his official Twitter handle.

Kansal also appealed to people to help the administration in tracing the contacts of coronavirus cases.

“Meanwhile, contact tracing continues in both Jammu and Kashmir Divisions. Pleases cooperate,” he tweeted.

The total number of Covid-19 positive patients has gone up to 55 in Jammu and Kashmir, including 45 in Kashmir.

Two elderly persons from Sopore and Tangmarg have died while a 67-year-old woman from Khanyar has recovered of the infection at SKIMS Soura last week.

