Expect MEA to take care of Indians stranded abroad: HC

Srinagar: The J&K High Court on Tuesday directed the Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India, to look into the evacuation of persons who are stranded abroad and need to return to India.

The court said, “We would expect that these issues would be addressed on priority by the Ministry of External Affairs and appropriate steps as are required to be taken in the prevailing situation at the earliest.”

“In the meantime, let the Indian Consulate assure every assistance to the Indian nationals who are stranded abroad,” the court directed.

The court passed the direction after an email by advocate Karman Singh Johal brought on record the plight of Indian students of the New York University, USA, who are stranded alongwith other Indian citizens in USA in view of coronavirus pandemic.

The court said, “It cannot be denied that Indian citizens, wheresoever located, need to be cared for and provided all assistance.”

“In view of the above, a direction is issued to the Secretary, Ministry of External, New Delhi Affairs to look into the matter of the difficulties being faced by the Indian nationals in the USA and to ensure that their essential needs are addressed.

“Let the Ministry of External Affairs look into the aspect of the evacuation of persons who are stranded and need to be evacuated to India and take appropriate steps in the prevailing situation at the earliest,” the court directed.

Meanwhile, the court directed Government of Jammu and Kashmir to take care of the basic needs of migrant labourers.

The court said, “With regard to the security and availability of the basic facilities to the migrant labourers, both UT governments shall ensure that keeping in view the movement restriction, the same is strictly enforced and that the accommodation, health, care and the needs of the migrant labourers, if not already provided for, are also addressed.”

Also, the court was informed that all the facilities are being provided in juvenile justice boards and orphanage centres across Jammu and Kashmir.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print