78 persons walk home after two-week quarantine in Srinagar

SRINAGAR: Seventy-eight persons who were shifted to administrative quarantine upon their return to Srinagar two weeks ago were discharged on Tuesday after successfully completing their 14-day quarantine period.

The persons who had returned from Leh were the first who were put under administrative quarantine in different well-equipped hotels and government accommodations in the district, an official spokesperson said.

“These persons some of whom belonged to Srinagar while others to different districts of Kashmir were sent home entrusted to their district headquarters in SRTC busses the Srinagar administration had arranged for their convenience,” it said.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Srinagar M Haneef Balkhi who has been designated as overall in-charge of quarantine facilities established in the district oversaw their discharge and their transportation, it added.

“The group was under thorough medical supervision throughout their quarantine period and were discharged after clearance from doctors,” the spokesperson said.

Nearly 1,900 persons were put under quarantine in Srinagar after their return mostly from overseas.

While another group of over 220 persons will complete their quarantine and be released today all the overseas-return persons in administrative quarantine in the district will complete their quarantine period by the end of this week and will be sent home as they complete it.

“Shifting of overseas-return persons into quarantine facilities was part of Srinagar administration’s elaborate preventive measures put in place to contain spread of the coronavirus infection after the first positive case was reported in the district,” it said.

