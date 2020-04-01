55-year-old man shoots himself to death using son’s gun in Bhadarwah

Bhadarwah/Jammu: A 55-year-old man committed suicide by allegedly shooting himself using a gun belonging to his son, who is a Village Defence Committee (VDC) member, in a village in Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda district on Wednesday, police said.

Devinder Kumar (55), a resident of Himote village under Bhalra police post in Bhadarwah belt, committed suicide by shooting himself with his son’s gun in the afternoon, they said.

SDPO Bhadarwah Aadil Rishu said they got information around 3 pm that Devinder had shot himself using his son’s gun and died on the spot.

A police team reached the spot and sent the body to SDH Bhadarwah for post-mortem, the SDPO said.

He added that an FIR has been registered and an investigation in the incident has been initiated at Bhadarwah police station.

The Village Defence Committees (VDCs) act as self-defence forces in rural areas and supplement efforts of the armed forces to curb militancy.