3 labourers die after falling off a mountain in J-K’s Ramban

Banihal/Jammu: Three labourers died and another got injured after they fell off a mountain while going from Kashmir to Banihal, officials said on Wednesday.

The movement across Jawahar tunnel has been restricted due the ongoing country-wide lockdown and so the labourers decided to take the Verinag (Kapran)-Banihal top route through Pir Panjal ranges, on foot, they said.

The incident took place on Tuesday night in J-K’s Ramban district.

The matter surfaced after three persons who accompanied the labourers reached their homes and told about the incident to their families, the officials said.

Later, police, Army and locals from Banihal rushed to the spot and recovered the bodies, they said.

The deceased have been identified as Gulam Mohidin, Reyaz Ahmed and Zubair Ahmed, all from Ramban’s Banihal tehsil and aged between 20 to 30, the officials said.

The one injured, identified as Parveez Ahmed (18), was admitted to sub-district hospital.