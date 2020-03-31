Two villages declared red zones in Shopian

SHOPIAN: Invoking prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC, Disaster Management Act and The Epidemic Disease Act, District Magistrate Shopian said that there would be no inward and outward movement of any person from the villages declared red zones and the people would stay in their homes to ensure complete lockdown.

In this regard District Magistrate issued order according to which Ramnagri and Sedow, fall in red zone category while adjoining villages of these tehsils have been declared buffer zones, for the of safety and well being of general public.

The order further reads that there would be no vehicular movement on these roads.

“The area has become more vulnerable as far as further transmission of the COVID-19 virus is concerned. It is necessary to break further transmission of the disease in the area and it becomes imperative to take stringent precautionary measures like declaring concerned villages as red zones and other villages.

The DM directed the officials concerned to ensure supply of essential commodities as per laid down protocols in the villages covering both local residents and outside labourers and warned of stern action against anyone who tries to violate orders.

