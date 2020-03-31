Local youths start ‘lockdown patrolling’ on streets in Tangmarg, Pattan

Baramulla: Local youths in Tangmarg and Pattan have taken to the streets to ensure that the lockdown is being observed in their respective areas. On Monday a group of young volunteers in Chandil village of Tangmarg (Baramulla district) stepped out and started patrolling in their areas to reduce public transport, gatherings, and maintaining social distance.

These volunteers also gave people detailed information about the novel coronavirus. They appealed to the general public to stay in their homes and be safe.

The youths said they will keep vigil round the clock to keep the virus away from their area. They said that they were ready to take up the fight against Covid-19 in Tangmarg and appealed to young volunteers to come forward and do the same.

Earlier, a group of local youths in Palhalan village of Pattan took to the streets and started patrolling round the clock to not let locals be outside without any serious work, nor were they allowing outsiders to enter the village unnecessarily.

