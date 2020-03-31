‘Final warning’ given to self-report travel history in Shopian, Pulwama

Shopian: In wake of two positive cases reported from district Shopian, the Deputy Commissioner has issued a final notice to people who have concealed their travel history to report to the authorities within a day or face strict action under law.

Besides the warning, two villages – Sedow and Jamnagri, where the persons tested positive live – were declared “red zones” by the authorities on Monday. The adjoining villages of these two villages have been declared “buffer zones” to block any transmission chain.

The Shopian Deputy Commissioner ordered ban on all vehicular movement, no entry or exit of any person in the two villages, ordered officials to arrange for delivery of essential commodities.

The statement issued from the DC’s office reads that “after tracking the contacts, it has been found that some people are hiding their travel history, which is not only a criminal act as it puts the lives of people at risk, but it is also morally wrong.”

The DC said that all persons who still have not reported their travel histories are given one last opportunity to report to Control Room numbers within a period of one day, failing which penal action as warranted under Disaster Management Act, Epidemic Disease Act, and Indian Penal Code shall be initiated, which includes imprisonment and fine.

The Control Room phone numbers in Shopian are: 01933-260825, 7006188930.

The DC said that both the positive cases had been put in isolation earlier outside the district and their family members were quarantined two days ago.

In Pulwama, the Deputy Commissioner issued a similar final warning to people who have not disclosed their travel history or if they had come in contact with any COVID-19 positive case.

The DC warned that no self-reporting or voluntary disclosure will be entertained after 8pm of March 30.

