‘Ensure security of all health workers’

Srinagar: After the court was informed that some persons under quarantine in Srinagar hospitals had misbehaved with doctors and damaged hospital infrastructure, the J&K High Court on Monday said that the safety of healthcare workers dealing with the Covid-19 crisis was of paramount importance.

The court directed Secretary, Department of Health and Medical Education (H&ME), of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, along with IGPs of Jammu, Kashmir, and Ladakh to ensure complete safety and security to the health personnel serving at government facilities.

The court said that the safety and security of all health providers has to be ensured, which include nurses, paramedics, mess boys, safai karamcharies as well as administrative staff at all government facilities.

Counsel Faisal Qadri had submitted before the court that doctors were apprehensive about their security and safety after some persons misbehaved and damaged hospital infrastructure.

Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice Sindhu Sharma after hearing the counsel directed that if necessary, the present security should be beefed up to ensure that no person is able to leave the medical facility till the period of quarantine is completed.

The bench asked the authorities to take strict action against persons who are violating instructions issued by the central and JK government as well as any provision of law, especially where their conduct would result in the spread of the Covid-19 infection and endanger lives.

The court will again hear the matter on April 3.

