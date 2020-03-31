Covid-19 situation helps 31 walk free from jail with PSA revoked

Srinagar: The J&K government on Monday revoked Public Safety Act (PSA) against 31 persons who were detained in August last year and all of them have been released from jails in J&K, including 14 persons from Central Jail Srinagar.

According to CNS, the Home Department on Monday revoked the PSA of these 31 persons who were lodged in different jails in Jammu and in Central Jail Srinagar. In the morning, 14 persons were released from Srinagar Central Jail, and by evening, PSA against the rest 17 detainees was also revoked.

“Out of these 17, 11 were lodged in Kot Bhalwal Jail in Jammu, four in District Jail Rajouri, and two in District Jail Kathua,” an official said.

The orders for the revocation were issued by the J&K Home Department in view of the coronavirus pandemic and growing demand that prisoners be released.

The 14 persons released from Srinagar Central Jail are: Mudasir Fayaz Mir alias Aqib, son of Fayaz Ahmad Mir of Kralpora, Chadoora in district Budgam; Fayaz Ahmad Batkoo, son of Assad Ullah Batkoo of Reshi Mohalla, Tral Bala, in district Pulwama; Abid Hussain Sheikh, son of Ghulam Mohiuddin Sheikh of Ashatngoo, Aloosa, district Bandipora; Parvaiz Ahmad Bhat, son of Ali Mohammad Bhat of Sultanpora Marhama, Bijbehara in district Anantnag; Ishfaq Ahmad Dar, son of Ghulam Mohiuddin Dar of SK Payeen, Bandipora; Dawood Ahmad Khan, son of Mohammad Akbar Khan of Anderwali Sangerwani, Pulwama; Junaid Ahmad Khan, son of Hasmatullah Khan of Brah Shangus in district Anantnag; Mehrajuddin Dentoo, son of Ghulam Mohiuddin Dentoo, of Malbafh Kralgund in district Kupwara; Mohammad Musaib Kanwaloo, son of Ali Mohammad Kanwaloo of Nowpora in district Baramulla; Mohammad Iqbal Gorsi, son of Keema Gorsi of Sangerwani in district Pulwama; Shahid Farooq Sofi, son of Farooq Ahmad Sofi of Sempora Bomai in district Baramulla; Ghulam Mohiuddin Pandit, son of Mohammad Asadullah Pandit of Bonpora, Pattan in district Baramulla; Nazaraf Hussain Khatana, son of Bashir Ahmad Khatana of Sangerwani in district Pulwama; and Suheel Ahmad Shagoo, son of Habibullah Shagoo of Langate in district Kupwara.

There are still more than 380 people who are under detention in different jails across Jammu and Kashmir under PSA. They include J&K Bar Association President Mian Abdul Qayoom and Traders’ Association President Yaseen Khan.

Several political leaders, including former CM and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti, PDP leaders Naeem Akhtar, Sartaj Madni, Peer Mansoor, NC leaders Ali Mohammad Sagar and Hial Lone are still in detention. Former IAS officer and head of Jammu and Kashmir Peoples’ Movement, Dr Shah Faisal, has also been held under the PSA.

