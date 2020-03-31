COVID-19: J&K government for ‘aggressive contact tracing of positive cases’

Srinagar: Amid a rise in the number of COVID-19 cases in Jammu and Kashmir, government is now mulling “aggressive contact tracing” of the detected cases of the disease.

“Aggressive contact tracing of positive cases key to control spread of #Coronavirus,” government spokesperson, Rohit Kansal tweeted on Tuesday morning.

He said that areas surrounding the residences of the persons detected positive for COVID-19 on Monday across J&K had been sealed.

Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Shahid Choudhary, who retweeted Kansal’s tweet, said that it was “important and indispensable” to seal the areas.

He said that the respective areas will be restricted “till all precautions and measures are in place”.

