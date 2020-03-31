8 more test positive in Kashmir, COVID-19 tally touches 49

Srinagar: Eleven more persons tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, taking the total number of positive cases to 49 in the region.

According to officials, eight persons were tested positive in Kashmir Valley while three belong to Jammu region.

They said that three among them are residents of Srinagar, two of Shopian district, and one each is from Bandipora and Budgam districts.

Four of the seven Covid-19 cases reported in Kashmir today were tested positive at the virology laboratory of Chest Diseases Hospital while the reports of the other three were received from SKIMS Soura in the evening, said an administrator.

Dr Salim Khan, the Nodal Officer for Coronavirus at GMC Srinagar, said two of them belong to the same Umrah group which had arrived in Srinagar on March 18 in which the first coronavirus positive person reported in Kashmir, a resident of Khanyar, who is now clear of the deadly virus, had also travelled.

Two other Covid-19 positive patients were part of a Tableegi Jamaat group which had arrived from New Delhi recently, he said.

Director SKIMS Soura Dr AG Ahangar announced through a press statement that three persons were detected positive for Covid-19 in the hospital on Monday. However, he did not reveal any details about them.

As per sources, the three Covid 19 cases reported at SKIMS today belong to Srinagar, Budgam and Bandipora districts.

Only one of them has travel history while the other two are the contacts of already positive patients, said a doctor.

Government spokesperson Rohit Kansal announced about four new coronavirus cases in Kashmir and three in Jammu region.

“Four more cases detected positive in Kashmir. 2 each from Shopian and Srinagar. All contacts of previous positive cases. Contact tracing working on ground,” Kansal tweeted.

Earlier, he had tweeted that three people in Jammu division were tested positive. With ten more persons tested positive, the total number of positive cases in J&K has mounted to 49.

