Seven villages declared red zones in Pulwama

PULWAMA: Invoking prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC, District Magistrate Pulwama on Sunday said that there would be no inward and outward movement of any person from the villages declared red zones and the people would stay in their homes to ensure complete lockdown.

An order issued said Khaigam, Sangerwani, Abhama villages of tehsil Rajpora and Gudoora, Chandgam, Pinglena and Parigam of tehsil Pulwama fall in red zone category while adjoining villages of these tehsils have been declared buffer zones, for the of safety and well-being of general public.

The District Magistrate said that a person hailing from district who attended a religious congregation at Gudura has tested positive for COVID-19 and has moved to various villages including his native village Khaigam.

The order said that there would be no vehicular movement on the Pulwama-Chakoora ,Newa – Parigam and Pulwama-Keller road.

The District officials said, “the area has become more vulnerable as far as further transmission of the COVID-19 virus is concerned. It is necessary to break further transmission of the disease in the area and it becomes imperative to take stringent precautionary measures like declaring concerned villages as red zones and other villages of tehsil Pulwama and Tehsil Rajpora as a buffer zone,”.

The DM directed the officials concerned to ensure supply of essential commodities as per laid down protocols in the villages covering both local residents and outside labourers and warned of stern action against anyone who tries to violate orders.

