Police arrest 13 in Bandipora

Bandipora: Police on Sunday arrested 13 persons for violating the government prohibitory orders.

In the jurisdiction of Police Station Hajin, 13 persons have been arrested by police for violating the prohibitory orders issued U/s 144 CrPC over COVID-19, an official handout said.

“Cases under relevant sections of law have been registered in Police Station Hajin and investigations have been taken up,” it added.

Police have once again requested the general public to follow the restrictions imposed by District Magistrates in order to prevent the spread of Covid-19 and those who are violating the restrictions will be dealt strictly, it said.

