‘Highway passengers without genuine passes will be quarantined for 14 days’

Srinagar : Amidst the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown to prevent spread of coronavirus, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir Vijay Kumar (IPS) on Monday has reportedly cautioned people against travel on Jammu-Srinagar highway in private vehicles without genuine pass.

News agency GNS quoted the top police officer saying that the police will seize such vehicles and passengers will be quarantined for 14 days at the nearest centre.

“Anyone tries to move on the national highway, especially towards Jawahar tunnel, in a private vehicle without the genuine pass, the vehicle would be seized and passengers will be quarantined for 14 days at the nearest centre,” the IGP Kumar told GNS.